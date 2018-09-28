Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien

news

There is nothing you won’t see on the internet now. Now we are no longer scared of aliens, we actually want to look like them.

There has been increasing stories of people going under the knife in a bid to look like a space creatures. How they arrived at the appearance of these creatures is beyond me as not even one space creature has been identified.

READ ALSO: This lighter is meant for 18 and above

Some people had horns fixed on their heads, others had their eyeballs coloured and reshaped. In a viral video spotted on the internet, a gorgeous girl is seen flaunting her snake-like tongue. Unlike the normal tongue, she has had hers spilt into two right down the middle. Looks a bit unnerving at a first glance.

WATCH HER PERFORM WITH HER TONGUE:

My dear men, would you kiss her?