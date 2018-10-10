Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair

news

The saying that goes like “what happens in the club, stays in the club” should really be taken seriously.

Because this girl taking off her panties and using them on her hair is unbelievable.

One young lady, if we should call her that, needed a hair band in the club and the only thing she thought worthy was her underwear. She promptly took off the panty she was wearing and balled up her hair with it.

Would you approach her for a dance?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: