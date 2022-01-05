RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

Andreas Kamasah

32-year-old award-winning Kenyan gospel musician, Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel made his birthday special by tying the knot with his 51-year-old girlfriend.

Reports say the wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and was attended by close friends and family.

The young man was full of praise for God for making his dream of spending the rest of his life with the love of his life come to pass.

“And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr and Mrs Omwaka,” Guardian Angel took to his Instagram page to write to caption lovely photos of the wedding ceremony.

His bride, Esther Musila, just like him, could not hide her joy either, saying she has finally found her soulmate.

The mother of three also uploaded photos of the wedding to her Instagram page while eulogizing her now-husband saying she had never imagined getting married to no other than him.

“To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Today I married my best friend,” she wrote.

Before their marriage, Guardian Angel had proposed to Esther during her 51st birthday last May following one year and two months of dating.

Below are more photos from the wedding ceremony:

