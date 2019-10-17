Reports say, tourists who depended on Google map in Baunei, an idyllic mountain village on the Italian island of Sardinia got lost, hence authorities have been warning against its use.

Odditycentral.com reported Salvatore Corrias, the mayor of Baunei as claiming that in the last year alone the local fire service or mountain rescue team have been called 144 times to help stranded tourists who had followed the directions of Google Maps.

The news website added that tourists who used the app to enable them to reach “hidden beaches” around Baunei ended up driving down lanes that are unsuitable for cars or onto off-road tracks.

“What happens is that people aren’t used to the dirt roads in the area and so rely on Google Maps. But after a while, they realize that they are not on a proper road, and so we have to go and rescue them. We have had so many instances, especially in recent years – unfortunately, Google Maps does not take people to the places they want to go,” Mayor Salvatore Corrias is quoted as having told The Guardian.

Since rescue services are funded by the community, the rise in calls by tourists for rescue is having a serious toll on the local authority’s coffers, so they have resorted to forewarning them.

“We can't ban its use so this is a warning: do not use Google Maps as you’ll end up in an obscure place. It just requires a little common sense,” the mayor added. “The old paper maps are better, or better still, use an expert local guide from our area.”

Now, local police are reported to have placed at vantage points on almost all roads signages to warn visitors to Baunei. They are also using social media for the campaign.

“Do not follow the directions suggested by Google Maps,” some of the signposts read.

The local authorities have contacted Google with their concern but have yet to receive any response, so they are handling the issue their way in the interim.