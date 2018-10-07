Grandmum poisons granddaughter; commits suicide afterwards

news

A 60-year-old woman has allegedly poisoned herself and her 7-year-old granddaughter at Kumawu in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

Maame Ama Amoamah and her grandchild, Grace, were found unresponsive on a bed and floor, respectively, in their room.

They were both foaming at the mouth.

A bottle, suspected to contain the poisonous substance, was by them in the room.

The incident happened on Saturday, 6 October 2018.

An eyewitness told Adehye FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that the woman woke up healthy in the morning to prepare deep-fried buns (bofrot) for supply to her customers.

She, however, did not return from her room for several hours after entering to fetch some items.

The bodies of the two were later found in the room.

The eyewitness said Saturday was exactly one year since Ama Amoamah’s husband, a linguist at the Kumawu Palace, died.

Shocked neighbours thronged the house to confirm what had happened.

The police command is yet to go to the scene to assess the situation and convey the bodies to morgue.