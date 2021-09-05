RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Guinea's President Alpha Condé arrested by soldiers who staged a coup d'état(video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Videos circulating online show Guinea's President Alpha Condé being held captive by rebelling soldiers who have declared his government dissolved.

In one of the videos, the distraught-looking Condé is seen seated on a sofa while surrounded by soldiers. He was asked by soldiers from a unit of elite special forces to confirm he is unharmed but he did not answer.

Another video shows a group of soldiers declaring his overthrow to the Guineans and the world.

According to a report by Reuters, the soldiers said that all land and air borders have been closed and the government dissolved.

“The only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum peninsular, which houses most ministries and the presidential palace, has been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, have been posted around the palace”, a military source told Reuters news agency.

There had been earlier reports of hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry.

However, other reports quoted the country’s defence minister as saying the attempted coup d'état had been foiled.

Three soldiers are reported to have been killed as a result of the alleged attempted coup.

President Condé's third term re-election was characterized by violent protests last year, leaving Guinea's security and stability shaky.

It is unclear what is the current state of the West African country as reports are conflicting.

More soon....

