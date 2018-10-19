Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Guy falls to death in playful act

The sad video showed the dead dude sitting on the back on a moving car whilst his friends video and cheered him on. Unfortunately, he slipped from the car and fell hard.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guy falls to death in playful act play

Dead guy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Death is indeed a thief. This young guy lost his life whilst playing roughshod with his friends.

A Twitter user shared a heart-wrenching video of how his friend died suddenly. He captioned the video as, “And just like that, Tonga is no more. This is sad but completely avoidable. Guys let’s play cautiously. R.I.P. bruh.”

READ ALSO: Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dance

The sad video showed the dead dude sitting on the back on a moving car whilst his friends video and cheered him on. Unfortunately, he slipped from the car and fell hard. He may have broken his neck or head judging by the fall. But before his friends could get to him, he had already given up the ghost.

WATCH THE SAD VIDEO HERE:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation
“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady “Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady
Meet the abandoned blind boy who went through hell to become a pilot Meet the abandoned blind boy who went through hell to become a pilot
Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog
Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes
Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40bullet
3 Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balconybullet
4 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
5 Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadiumbullet
6 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
7 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big...bullet
8 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to...bullet
9 Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dancebullet
10 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
9 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

This sexy female pastor, Lucy Natasha’s security details and cars will scare you
This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will scare you
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
X
Advertisement