Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation


Unfortunately for this young man, he couldn’t find the ring for his intended after going down on one knee.

  • Published:
Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation play

Ring fiasco

What is worse than her saying no to your proposal? Probably forgetting to bring the ring along.

Unfortunately for this young man, he couldn’t find the ring for his intended after going down on bended knee. This went wrong very quickly when they happened to be in a very busy mall. After attracting a small crowd, the to-be-betrothed obviously embarrassed left her beau at the scene.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

As usual Twitter users had the most hilarious reactions to the incident.

When one user had a plan B...

Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation play

Tweet

Lord of the Rings...

Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation play

Tweet

Really...

Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation play

Tweet

What would you have done?

