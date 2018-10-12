Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client


Ayoyinka Oladimeji of Talia House, E14 was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 11 October, 2018.

A 29-year-old Nigerian beauty therapist based in the UK has been jailed in that country after he was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration perpetrated on a female client.

The order means that Oladimeji is forbidden from performing or being present in treatment rooms while treatments are being performed, reports say.

It is reported that on 12 October 2017, a woman aged in her 20s attended a beauty clinic in Peckham where Oladimeji worked as a therapist, for a treatment.

During this treatment, while she lied on the treatment table, Oladimeji sexually assaulted her. She kicked out at him and left the clinic angrily.

‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client play

 

Oladimeji then called her later, and without knowing that the woman was recording the call, he apologised for his unprofessionalism.

The victim then proceeded to report the matter to police, leading to the arrest of Oladimeji on 14, October.

He initially denied the allegation, but during further interview when the recorded call was played to him, the convict dramatically declined to answers further questions.

Detective Sergeant Robert Jamieson of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command who reportedly led the investigations is quoted as saying: “Oladimeji took advantage of his professional position to abuse a client when she was in a vulnerable position.

“He then tried to deny the attack, even when faced with his own admission that had been recorded without his knowledge. I would like thank the victim and acknowledge her courage throughout this investigation and hope that this sentence can bring her some form of closure.”

