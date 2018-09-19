“He touched me and my penis disappeared” - Okada rider hijacks man

news

Drama ensued at the Amala hotspot in Omole area of Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, October 18 as a commercial motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada arrested a man who he claimed touched him and his manhood disappeared mysteriously.

The Okada rider is seen in a video that has gone viral on social media holding the man he accused of stealing his penis, while another man in a red Honda car is heard asking him to hold the suspect firmly as he tried to park the car.

According to him, he carried a groundnuts seller who just disembarked and the mystery man also approached and touched him on his back, and suddenly, his manhood was nowhere to be found.

READ ALSO: 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab

Reports say the suspect was handed over to the police.

Watch the video below: