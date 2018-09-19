Pulse.com.gh logo
“He touched me and my penis disappeared” - Okada rider hijacks man


The Okada rider is seen in a video that has gone viral on social media holding the man he accused of stealing his penis, while another man in a red Honda car is heard asking him to hold the suspect firmly as he tried to park the car.

Drama ensued at the Amala hotspot in Omole area of Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, October 18 as a commercial motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada arrested a man who he claimed touched him and his manhood disappeared mysteriously.

According to him, he carried a groundnuts seller who just disembarked and the mystery man also approached and touched him on his back, and suddenly, his manhood was nowhere to be found.

Reports say the suspect was handed over to the police.

Watch the video below:

 

