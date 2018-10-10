Pulse.com.gh logo
Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one


Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one

One of the 17-year-old twins currently has three months pregnancy sired by her stepfather, while her mother also recently gave birth.

Reports suggest that a man identified as Cyril Ogolo is currently facing interrogation by the Aba Area Command of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) following accusation that he slept with his twin stepdaughters, and ended up impregnating one of them.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, one of the 17-year-old twins currently has three months pregnancy sired by her stepfather, while her mother also recently gave birth.

The accused is said to be an indigene of Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State and a spiritualist/herbalist based in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The twins’ mother reportedly left her former husband, Mr. Maduabuchi for Cyril Ogolo since 2010, and before he died last year, all his efforts to reunite with her proved futile.

The young twins are said to be attending school from the accused stepfather’s home and finished their secondary final examination; WAEC just recently.

It is reported that the victims had tried to resist their stepfather’s sexual advances and to inform their mother about it, but to no avail.

Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one play

 

The abominable acts of the acclaimed herbalist only came to light after it was reported to the Azuka Police Station off Ikot Ekpene-Aba Expressway.

The victims had fled the house to live with a friend, in a bid to escape the wrath of their mother in case she heard of the act their stepfather had been engaging them in.

A police source is reported as saying the accused had shamelessly petitioned one of the Pentecostal Churches where the wife worships, accusing them of having terminated the pregnancy of one of the twins.

The petition occasioned a medical examination which revealed that one of the girls is indeed carrying a three months old pregnancy.

Police are reported to have said that the accused has confessed to having slept with the twins and being responsible for the pregnancy one of them is carrying.

They have indicated that they will charge the accused under the relevant laws after investigations are done.

