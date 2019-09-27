The said herdsmen reportedly led their cattle to graze at the mountain top of Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Ondo State on Saturday, September 21 when the dramatic incident occurred.

According to gistreel.com, the Owa mountain is exclusively reserved for Kings only but the herdsmen sacrilegiously stepped there with their cattle without prior permission from the traditional leaders.

A source within the Ifedore Local Government Area is reported as saying the Fulani herdsmen triggered the wrath of their gods by invading the sacred groove with their cattle.

The source further stated that the geographical area in question is a forbidden enclave known to indigenes of the community, so it was mindboggling why the herdsmen took their cattle there.

It is unclear if the cattle herdsmen were strangers for which reason they were probably ignorant of the Owa mountain being a forbidden zone.

So far, no report has indicated whether all the herdsmen themselves escaped unhurt.

Below are photos of some of the thunder-stricken cows lying lifeless:

Herdsmen run helter-skelter as strange thunder kills 36 cows in one strike

