HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs


Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll

They say the antiretroviral drugs they have been taking demands that they eat good food all the time, hence the need to have constant source of income.

HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs play

Kenyan authorities have about ten days to place persons living with HIV/AIDS from the country’s Migori County on payroll or they will stop taking their antiretroviral drugs.

The patients led by their chairperson, Isaiah Jakech gave both the national government and the Mogori government a 14-day ultimatum to ensure they are paid or risk a boycott of the AVR drugs meant to sustain them to live for a period of time and enjoy life just as any other human being.

Tuko.co.ke quoted Jakech as saying: "We are giving both the county and national government 14 days to include us on payroll or else we will not go for those drugs."

He explained that the antiretroviral drugs they have been taking demands that they eat good food all the time, but they have been almost abandoned.

HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs play

READ MORE: HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it

"You can imagine there is only one health centre in Migori County where we go for our ARVs, yet we don't have fare to take us there and back," the chairperson added.

Persons living with the dreaded disease find it difficult to fend for themselves as most of them lose their employments due to stigma.

It is reported that over 48 young people low 24 years get infected with HIV/AIDS on a daily basis across Kenya, with Mogori leading in trhe rate of infection.

