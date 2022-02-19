HIV cure found as woman becomes 3rd patient to cured

The woman underwent an umbilical cord blood transplant as part of her cancer treatment and has not required antiretroviral therapy to treat HIV afterward, Reuters report stated.

The instance was part of larger research in the United States of HIV-positive people who had received the same sort of blood transfusion to treat cancer and other serious ailments.

The transplanted cells that were chosen contain a specific genetic mutation that prevents the HIV virus from infecting them.

As a result, scientists predict that recipients' immune systems will build resistance to HIV.

All HIV cure tales are very exceptional and cause for joy because they demonstrate that it is possible.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the woman was part of a study that began in 2015 designed to monitor outcomes of 25 people with HIV in the U.S. who underwent a transplant.

An infectious disease physician at UCLA, who led the study, Dr. Yvonne Bryson, discussed the team's findings along with the patient's condition.

"Today, we reported the third known case of HIV remission and the first woman following a stem cell transplant and using HIV-resistant cells," Bryson said at a press conference.

She said "This case is special for several reasons: First, our participant was a U.S. woman living with HIV of mixed race, who needed a stem cell transplant for treatment of her leukemia. And she would find a more difficult time finding both a genetic match and one with the HIV-resistant mutation to both cure her cancer and potentially her HIV. This is a natural, but rare mutation."

Bryson added that while this approach of using genetically-matched umbilical cord blood with HIV-resistant mutation opens the door to more diverse populations and studies, she confirmed there is no current routine screening in place in the U.S. for this mutation.