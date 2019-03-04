The UK’s Metro News reports that the cleaner discovered the cash on a London bus and made the admirable decision to hand it in to the Met Police.

The unnamed cleaner found a brown envelope filled with bank notes while working on the bus when all the passengers had alighted.

But rather than keep the money to himself, the Cordant staff showed integrity and honesty to hand it in.

The boss at Cordant, Guy Pakenham, said he’s always pleased by the output of his workers, who he admits are always dedicated to their jobs.

“More often than not I’m left shocked when my team tell me about the disgusting things they have to get rid of when cleaning buses up and down the UK,” he said.

“But I can only praise their dedication and good humour. They don’t seem to be fazed by anything. Thankfully our staff are fully trained and equipped to deal with cleaning hazards like these.”

Pakenham urged passengers to be more careful not to leave their belongings in buses and confirmed that the owner of the missing cash is yet to be found.

“But we can only urge passengers that next time they defecate on the floor of a bus, or throw up their own false teeth, please remember to take all of your items with you.’ It is not known if anyone has reported the cash missing,” he added.