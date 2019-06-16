The incident happened at Akanro Street, Ilasamaja area of Lagos, Nigerian, where they reside, P.M.EXPRESS reports.

According to the report, It was gathered that the 37-year old Chiamaka went to the room where Lotanna was sleeping, woke him and asked him to go and fetch water at that odd hour. Visibly surprised boy stood there watching.

While that was going on, Chiamaka’s husband, Kelvin, was sleeping in the room until he was jolted by the loud shout by his apprentice, Lotanna. He came out to find his boy in pains with severe injuries on his body.

When he asked Chiamaka why she did so, she replied that she asked him to go and fetch water at that odd time but he refused before she reportedly mistakenly poured hot water on him.

The victim was badly injured and was taken to the hospital where he was receiving treatment before the Human Rights group accosted him and asked what happened which he narrated.

The matter was reported to the Police and Chiamaka was arrested.

After interrogation, the Police found him culpable and later charged before the Isolo Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Oje Uagbale, asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the police to prove that she actually committed the offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O.Teluwo, granted her bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The defendant, Chiamaka, was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned but the husband had to resolve the matter out of court. He settled Lotanna with N500,000 as final settlement as his apprentice. The complainant informed the Court that they have resolved the issue and thus the matter was struck out by the Court.