How can you pay MPs and ignore NABCO trainees? -Ken Agyapong fumes (video)

“You get money to pay 20k to parliamentarians but you don’t have money to pay … I support them. They should demonstrate about a month straight for the government to sit up and pay them. As simple as that!

“We should be reasonable human beings. These students or workers who were employed, at least their transportation cost is not paid by the government; they find any means necessary to get to work, so the government has no excuse whatsoever to say they are not going to pay them,” Agyapong said during an interview with national broadcaster GTV.

He slammed the government of the political party of which he is a financier for doing needless propaganda with the NABCO programme. He asserted that the NPP government is now behaving like the opposition National Democratic Congress, toying with the NABCO trainees.

Mr Agyapong lamented how some of the trainees always approach him at the airport to seek his intervention to get their arrears paid them by the government.

“If the government thinks it cannot do it again, at least what is owed them should be given to them because nobody works for free.”

On Thursday, February 17, the NABCO trainees who are owed several months of their GHC700 monthly arrears staged a protest to demand payment.

They had been told in September last year that their contract with the government had expired but were subsequently asked to stay on following widespread criticism.