Husband and wife now homosexuals after 30 years of marriage with 2 children

According to the couple, it chose to remain quiet about its sexual orientation in Illinois because they would suffer bullying and rejection.

“Being homosexual, you’re just going to go straight to Hell. There’s no two ways to it,” Cyndi is quoted as having said.

Her husband Brad disclosed that he has had an internal conflict about his true sexual orientation for years after his mother questioned him about it.

Brad and Cyndi Marler Pulse Ghana

“For such a long time, I hated that part of me… I didn´t understand why what I had with Cyndi wasn´t enough.

“She just said, ‘If you are, that´s not OK. You´re not going to do this to the family.’ We never spoke about it again,” he said.

In March last year, they moved to separate Chicago apartments to explore life as members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to iheartintelligence.com.

It is reported that their daughter has also revealed to them that she is a lesbian and that further motivated them to take the decision to now care less about public perception.

They have the support of their children to be homosexuals that they claim to be and live their lives happily.

They remain married but live separately while having their respective same-sex partners.

Brad and Cyndi who are reportedly in their 50s say they feel happier with their new sexualities and hope to continue being best friends.