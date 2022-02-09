Brad and Cyndi Marler from Illinois are reported to have decided to live separately while they remain married to live their desired sexual lives.
Husband and wife now homosexuals after 30 years of marriage with 2 children
A husband and wife who have been married for the past three decades and had two children have now come out as homosexuals.
According to the couple, it chose to remain quiet about its sexual orientation in Illinois because they would suffer bullying and rejection.
“Being homosexual, you’re just going to go straight to Hell. There’s no two ways to it,” Cyndi is quoted as having said.
Her husband Brad disclosed that he has had an internal conflict about his true sexual orientation for years after his mother questioned him about it.
“For such a long time, I hated that part of me… I didn´t understand why what I had with Cyndi wasn´t enough.
“She just said, ‘If you are, that´s not OK. You´re not going to do this to the family.’ We never spoke about it again,” he said.
In March last year, they moved to separate Chicago apartments to explore life as members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to iheartintelligence.com.
It is reported that their daughter has also revealed to them that she is a lesbian and that further motivated them to take the decision to now care less about public perception.
They have the support of their children to be homosexuals that they claim to be and live their lives happily.
They remain married but live separately while having their respective same-sex partners.
Brad and Cyndi who are reportedly in their 50s say they feel happier with their new sexualities and hope to continue being best friends.
While the sexuality of their daughter is known, that of their son who doesn’t have any problem with his parents’ discovered orientation remains unknown.
