According to Nigerian investigative journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo, who first broke the news of Hushpuppi’s arrest in Dubai before official confirmation, a source from Los Angeles’ FBI, informed her about Hushpuppi’s COVID-19 status.

“A source @FBILosAngeles told me Ramoni Olorunwa Abass reportedly tested #Covid19 +ve asymptomatic. Remember that it CAN’T be announced on US soil due to the HIPAA law. He is locked up at MCC Chicago, a #COVID19 ravaged federal prisonMicrobeFace with medical mask #drkemiolunloyo” Dr Kemi tweeted.

Hushpuppi tests positive for COVID-19 in Chicago prison – Top investigative journalist reveals

Premiumtimes.ng reported that Hushpuppi has secured the services of Gal Pissetzky, a top criminal defence attorney in Chicago, as his lawyer for his trial that could land him a 20-year jail term if found guilty of the charges levelled against him.

READ ALSO: Woman passes by blind man but her dog returns to remove log from the road to save him (video)

The 37-year-old affluent man with 2.4 million Instagram followers was widely celebrated for his wealth and flamboyance until his recent arrest alongside other Africans by Dubai Police based on the above-stated charges.

Police in the emirate said they recovered $40m (£32m) in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8m, 21 computers, 47 smartphones and the addresses of nearly two million alleged victims who claimed to have been scammed by the suspects.