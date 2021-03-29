I buried two men and a baby, all in the name of love - Ghanaian woman

I dropped the phone, sat on the floor and rested my head on the bed next to me. I was in denial. “No no, not again. Martin didn’t die. No..someone should call me and say something different. They should tell me it was a lie.” I screamed my lungs out…Nooooooo!!

That was when neighbors started rushing in and asking why. But all I said was “No no no this can’t happen. Martin didn’t die” They started screaming and those who can cry started crying too.

I called Martin’s line again: “Sorry, the number you’re trying to call…” They put his phone off. My parents heard the news and came for me. Somehow, Martin’s parents also heard the news. They called and I confirmed I’ve heard the news.

Two men. Both buried. Two marriages that ended in heartbreak. What could I have done to save the lives of these two important men in my life?

I had a little say in the events that took their lives. John went with our one-year-old son. Martin left me with an unborn baby…a son I named Martin. Somehow, he’s a piece of the father so I gave him his father’s name.

I won’t talk about the disgusting names people called me after the event. No, I won’t talk about the maltreatment I received from Martin’s family.

To them, I killed their son with my witchcraft. To the society and the little world around me, I am a witch who only prefers to eat husbands. Men are scared to get closer to me, not that I care. I’m over love and I don’t have any desire to marry again but the stigma I go through sometimes gets to me. I’m a strong-willed woman.

This too shall pass I know but for how long, I don’t know. I’ve loved two men to death but all I get in return is abuse and stigma from same people who ought to give me love, but you see: “Those who believe in him shall live even if they die.” Physically, I’m dead but I’m alive through Christ who strengthens me. Amen! -Dede Acheampong, Dunkwa-Ghana.