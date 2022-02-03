RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

I caught my brother’s wife having sex with another man; should I tell him? – Man asks

Andreas Kamasah

A young man is in a state of dilemma as to whether or not to disclose to his brother that he caught his wife red-handed having sex with another man in their sitting room.

Confused young man (File photo)

According to the Nigerian man, the woman has since been calling his phone without ceasing, and he has been avoiding the calls.

Identified as @Khan_dave7 on Twitter, the confused man took to his page to recount that he paid an unannounced visit to his brother but did not know that he had travelled.

When he arrived at the house, he met the door open, so he entered only to bump into his brother’s wife and another man seriously engrossed in sexual intercourse.

So I went to visit my Brother yesterday without informing him, happens he wasn’t in town and I didn’t know. On getting to the house the door was open so I entered... I found his wife having sex with another man in their sitting room…

"She was so shocked seeing me, she has been calling me since yesterday, I’ve not been taking her calls cus don’t know what to tell her, I’m at a point where I don’t know what to do…

"Do y’all think I should tell my brother or just let it be so their family don’t fall apart, pls I need advice,” @Khan_dave7 wrote on Twitter on February 2.

@Khan_dave7's tweet

