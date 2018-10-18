‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Church, Rev Obofour based in Kumasi has equated to the feeling of being ‘high’ to be similar to having a wife with big buttocks and breast.

In a video which was recorded as he gave one of his sermons to his congregation, the man of God also decided to address some rumours being peddled about him. He said, “People keep saying Rev Obofour smokes weed …look at my beautiful wife with huge buttocks, do I look like I smoke weed? Fools.” He also asked his wife to perform a 360 turn to show that she is indeed endowed.

In summary, it seems Rev Obofour has found a solution for drug addicts. Simply get yourself a heavily endowed wife and according to him, you will feel the same ‘high’.

