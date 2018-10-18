Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour

Rev Obofour has equated to the feeling of being ‘high’ to be similar to having a wife with big buttocks and breast.

‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour play

Rev Obofour and wife

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Church, Rev Obofour based in Kumasi has equated to the feeling of being ‘high’ to be similar to having a wife with big buttocks and breast.

READ ALSO: Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’

In a video which was recorded as he gave one of his sermons to his congregation, the man of God also decided to address some rumours being peddled about him. He said, “People keep saying Rev Obofour smokes weed …look at my beautiful wife with huge buttocks, do I look like I smoke weed? Fools.” He also asked his wife to perform a 360 turn to show that she is indeed endowed.

 In summary, it seems Rev Obofour has found a solution for drug addicts. Simply get yourself a heavily endowed wife and according to him, you will feel the same ‘high’.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

I love this man

A post shared by Asiamah Godfred (@yaw_godfred) on

 

