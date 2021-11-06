I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

She however realized that the lady wasn’t following her, so she sent the lady’s number to her boyfriend and pleaded with him to send her the airtime on her behalf.

According to the Twitter user identified as @Irebamiolakanm1, she didn’t know what transpired between the strange lady and her boyfriend before they became lovers and are now getting married today, Saturday, November 6.

The Nigerian woman took to her Twitter page on Friday, to share the story with her followers.

“This time last year, a lady sent me a dm to help her with airtime, I checked her profile she wasn’t following me so I sent her number to my bf to help me send her the airtime, tomorrow is their wedding,” @Irebamiolakanm1 wrote on Twitter.

