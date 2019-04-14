The founder and general overseer of International God's Way church Bishop Daniel Obinim has boldly stated that he has performed more miracles than Jesus Christ and any prophet in Christianity.

The outspoken man of God emphasized that no Prophet in the Bible has done miraculous things that he has been able to do because they all had different directions or path.

Obinim further disclosed in a sermon at the Kumasi branch of his Church that the kind of miracles he has performed so far in his pastoral career beats Jesus Christ and any other Prophets mentioned in the Bible.

”Jesus said ‘the Miracles I'm performing, the wonders and the signs, those who believe in me, you can perform more than that’. Jesus was making reference to this that he didn’t have enough time. He worked for about 3 and a half years before leaving but those of us now we have more time. I Angel Obinim, I have worked for so many years more than that of my father and the miracles, the angelic performances, the wonders and signs that I have performed; they are countless because I have enough time,” Obinim said this in a sermon at the Kumasi branch of his Church

According to him, the paths God chose for prophets like Moses, Jeremiah, Elijah, and Elisha were very different from what he has given hence his ability to transform in other forms, unlike those major prophets.