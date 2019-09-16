It would be recalled that the above-mentioned man of God recently granted interviews to some radio stations and mentioned some pastors who he alleged were practising occultism.

Pastors Isaac Owusu Bempah, Rev Obofour, Pastor Chris, Opambour, Agya Nkuto were among the men of God he claimed were members of an occult group he exited from.

Well, evangelist Williams Dominic Appiah is back on the radio to apologise to those men of God whose names he dragged into the mad.

He recently told Sankofa radio host Amankrado that he was coerced by some radio presenters to make the false accusations against his fellow men of God.

“I have decided to voice out and apologize because due to the false accusations I made,” Williams Dominic Appiah said in a radio interview.

As to why he is coming out to clear the names of the pastors he defamed, the now sombre evangelist said he has begun bearing the brunt of his actions, hence the need to seek forgiveness.

"I lost my two wives and my child. Life has become so unbearable making it difficult for me to even step outside. I have received several threatening messages but I am not bothered by that because I want to reveal those behind the false accusations I made”, Dominic Appiah disclosed.

Before you deliberately make any false claims against someone to destroy them, remember there is a consequence for every action.