The controversial politician was reportedly speaking on Wontumi TV and radio when he made the statement.

“I love NPP, I love NPP even more than my wife, yes I love the NPP more than my wife. The NPP is in my blood,” Adomonline.com quoted the popular politician as saying.

Well, there is nothing wrong with stating the truth the way it is but sometimes putting it blunt without euphemising it may end up hurting you. It is unclear how his wife will react to this statement if she hears it.

He proceeded to call on all the winning candidates in the just ended NPP Parliamentary Primaries to call and visit the losing aspirants to foster unity in the party in the coming December elections.

The political season has set in, so don't be surprised to hear more of such statements from politicians from now on, probably the reason why Wontumi's wife should not take her husband's claim to love the NPP more than her seriously.