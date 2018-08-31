“I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady

news

It appears attaining orgasm is one of the key factors contemporary women consider in deciding whether to start a relationship and get married or remain single.

Failure of most to satisfy their partners in bed is one of the many problems that often result in divorces and breakups.

Therefore, in order not to enter into marriage only to realise ones partner is not sexually compatible, ladies want to first ensure the men they intend to make a relationship with has what it takes to make them reach orgasm.

It is therefore not surprising when a lady on twitter disclosed that she is still single because she has not found any man who is hard enough to match her level of libido and give her orgasm.

The lady identified on twitter as Queen Bin Laden was participating in a trend on social media christened, #WhyAmISingle.

She said: “#WhyAmISingle because I haven’t find that guy who can match my level of libido and meet my orgasm demands.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user has a hilarious response to her.

One Edobor Joseph Jasper said: “Nobody will be able to satisfy you because of your name "Bin Laden" because that name is a killer name.”