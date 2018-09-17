“I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen

news

A Kenyan socialite and former BBA star, Huddah Monroe has advised fellow ladies to be circumspect in the choices they make with their lives, especially when it has to do with relationship and sex.

She urged young ladies to do sufficient due diligence at their time of decision making and not settle for just any man out of desperation.

Writing on her social media page, Huddah Monroe said: “I have learnt so much about sex and spirituality and I regret ever breaking my virginity.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”

Read more of her post: