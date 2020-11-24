Rev. Owusu Bempeh is reported as saying on NET 2 TV that he saw the former president in a revelation on Monday dawn carrying 4 coffins on his head.

“I had a vision, I saw an angel splitting the clouds into two. Then I saw a very deep pit, where ex-president John Dramani Mahama was coming out of carrying four coffins,” Ghpage.com.gh quoted him as having said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday evening.

The popular prophet went further to insinuate that someone was responsible for the death of former President Rawlings who died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

“Former President Rawlings’s death was not natural; his death was spiritual. I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr. Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr. Rawlings,” Owusu Bempeh alleged.

“I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth,” he boasted.

He had predicted that Donald Trump would be reelected as President of the United States of America but the direct opposite happened.

In an attempt to explain why his prophecy did not come to pass, Owusu Bempah said Donald Trump turned his heart away from God after the revelation about his victory.

“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favour. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God.

“So, Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers (Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you,” he is quoted as having said on Okay FM.