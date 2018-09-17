news

A famous Nigerian homosexual has called the country’s pastors hypocrites, some of whom he claimed to have had sex with, but they seem to be the ones preach against homosexuality most.

Kehinde Bademosi, AKA Kenny Brandmuse is reported to have told Sunday Scoop that, aside men of God, he has had sex with a lawmaker in the Nigerian senate.

Though he failed to mention names of the said men of God and the senator, he sounded confident about the claim.

The bold Kenny Brandmuse is quoted as saying: “The elephant in the room is denial. We pretend these things are not here. We blame it on the devil or white people. I once slept with a Nigerian Senator, and I’m not surprised he will be the first to put his hands up voting in favour of the same sex marriage prohibition act.

“While in Nigeria, I had sex with church ministers who would come in the open to preach against homosexuality as though it was the reason why Nigeria never had constant electricity. The hypocrisy is deafening. We didn’t learn about same-sex relationships from western countries.

“Some of my first same-sex encounters were mostly with people who didn’t speak English at all or ever set their feet in a Western school environment. Gay people are not the only ones who need to come out. We all need to look into our lives and be upfront with ourselves.

Am I living my authentic life or am I living it to please families and friends? To come out is to confront shame and limitations to live our most authentic life.”