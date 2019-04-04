“I want Pastor Kingsley to go to jail, I’m shocked anytime I see him preaching” – minor exposes Winners Chapel pastor

The latest to have been hit by sexual scandal is the resident Pastor of the Nigeria’s Amagba branch of the Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel, Pastor Kingsley Emeka Mokwunye.

A 17-year old daughter of the church’s board chairman has accused the respected man of God of not only introducing her to alcohol, but also repeatedly having sex with her in different hotels, and sometimes in her father’s house.

According to gistreel.com, Pastor Kingsley started abusing the victim sexually in September last year shortly after she completed her secondary education.

Speaking in tears, the youngster whose identity has been concealed is quoted as having told police: “He used to call me to advise me to stay away from boys, to live a good life and always respect my parents. I took it like he was my own father that I could trust and tell him anything I want to say.

“That was how he started calling me, talking to me till it got to a time he told me that he likes me. I took it as a normal thing. He started taking advantage of me. He tells me I do not know what he is doing for me. He started showing me things I have not seen before and took me to places I have never been to. That was how it started. He was the first person to show me how condom looked like. He taught me how to take alcohol. He told me not to tell my parents. He said they will understand what he is doing. He slept with me many times including our house when my parents are not at home.

“Thinking about the thing has affected me educationally. I could not read. The whole thing was disturbing me. When I told his wife, she said I was lying and told me to come to their house and repeat it before her husband. I want Pastor Kingsley to go to jail. I was always shocked anytime I am in church and see him preaching. I was afraid of telling my mother what was happening”.

The victim’s father, Paul Obidah could not believe that Pastor Kingsley could stab him in the back so painfully, having worked with him for years and trusted him.

He said: “I have been in the church for the past 27 years. I started the church in Kaduna State. Abioye led me to Christ. I have been in Kaduna all these years. It got to a time. I decided to relocate home. We have been in Bénin serving God with our heart. Many pastors have come to the branch and go. I see the pastors as Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith. There was a day Pastor Kingsley came to my house, I could smell alcohol from his breath.

“One day, his wife came and said she wants to see our daughter. I left her to discuss. I heard my daughter telling her she has something to tell her. The next day, the woman came and told me she has seized her husband’s phone because of the calls her husband was making to my daughter. I just said maybe it was a family friend matter. She said he went to pick my daughter at school, I said maybe he bought her ice cream.

“I was sleeping when something struck me to ask my daughter what is happening. I called and asked her to open up to me. She began telling me how the Pastor used to make love to her in my own house. The different hotels he took her to. She said it was a burden to her. She said she does not know what the pastor gave to her. This is a Pastor we trusted. We talked and do everything as a family. I didn’t know he has been doing this nonsense in my house. This is a girl that does not go out. She has been in” Paul Obidah lamented.

Hopefully, the police are having the needed conversation with the accused pastor.