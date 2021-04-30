She said that her mother has refused to give any other man a chance since her separation from her father who is now married to another woman. She has maintained herself and enhanced her beauty so much that she looks like someone in her 20s.

“I’m jealous of my own mother. Sometimes I feel like hurting her.

“I’m 22 years old and my mom is 42 but she looks late 20s and very sexy and beautiful. People admire and comment on her a lot without noticing me. When we walk together, she gets more admirers,” the bitter lady wrote on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Retired Church of Pentecost dies after accidentally shooting himself Asamankese

Now, what has heightened her jealousy is her boyfriend’s open admiration for her mother, saying he would have married her if he had met her earlier.

“My fiancé once told me that he would have preferred to marry my mom if he had met her earlier not minding her age. This hurts me a lot.

“She and my dad separated before I was born but she refused to give another man a chance in her life since then. Now my dad is trying to reconcile but she says she can’t be a second wife.”

I want to hurt my mom; she looks so young & sexy my boyfriend admires her -Bitter lady Pulse Ghana