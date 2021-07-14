I wonder why Nigerians love and accept me “despite not being rich" – Buhari says he's humbled

Lindaikejisbog.com reported Buhari as saying this on Tuesday, July 13, when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26 by the house of representatives.

The report was submitted by a team of lawmakers led by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the lower chamber, the news website said.

He recounted how he went out recently and Nigerians came out in there numbers and stood under the scorching sun for hours just to catch a glimpse of him.

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was.

"People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too.

"I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability” the president is quoted as having said.