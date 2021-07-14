I wonder why Nigerians love and accept me “despite not being rich" – Buhari says he's humbled

According to him, the show of love and acceptance by the country’s citizens makes him want to serve them and the country to the best of his ability.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has wondered why Nigerians love him so much and accept him although he is not rich.
Lindaikejisbog.com reported Buhari as saying this on Tuesday, July 13, when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26 by the house of representatives.
The report was submitted by a team of lawmakers led by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the lower chamber, the news website said.
He recounted how he went out recently and Nigerians came out in there numbers and stood under the scorching sun for hours just to catch a glimpse of him.
“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was.
"People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too.
"I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability” the president is quoted as having said.
He went further to urge Nigerians to count themselves lucky and congratulate themselves despite the prevailing challenges in west Africa’s biggest economy.
