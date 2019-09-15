The deceased - Ibrahim Bagada Sumaila, Joshua Afuugu and Kobina - were murdered at separate locations but all heads covered with their clothes.

All three have been conveyed to the Police Hospital. Preliminary examination shows that in all cases, body parts of have been removed.

Owner of one of the shops told Adom News: “When I went to the scene with the police, I saw my watchman lying in a pool of blood with his tongue cut off. Later we heard two others have also been killed.”

Police detectives discovered no evidence of attempted robbery whatsoever at the murder scenes but revealed that under each of the circumstance, victims had their clothes used to cover their heads.

Meanwhile, police have since deposited the bodies at the Police Hospital morgue pending investigations.