The Ghana police service has always topped all other institutions in the country over the years as the most corrupt, due to some of its officers taking bribes from drivers and other civilians unjustifiably, using the uniform to intimidate them.

Despite this disgusting notoriety, there are some officers of the service who are conscious about their integrity, that of the service, and by extension the entire nation.

An unnamed senior police officer is seen in a viral video castigating his colleague officers for illegally taking money from ignorant drivers, saying the practice is bad.

He did not leave the drivers out, as he warned them to also avoid giving money to the police out of fear for being taken to the court.

Watch the video below to hear it from the horse’s own mouth: