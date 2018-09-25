Pulse.com.gh logo
Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl


Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl in his car

The suspect is expected to be charged by authorities in Zambia for defilement, rape and obtaining pecuniary advantage of a minor.

Indian man caught having sex with homeless little African girl in his car play

An Indian man has been locked up at Kabwata Police Station in Zambia after he was caught allegedly having sex with a homeless little girl in his car after giving her leftover fast food.

Reports say the unnamed man was arrested by some vigilante men who noticed a movement in the stationary car and became curious.

Upon peeping through the screen, the passers-by allegedly saw the man on top of the little girl vigorously quenching his sexual thirst.

Indian man caught having sex with homeless little African girl in his car play

 

He was handed over to the police, while the victim narrated that she was hungry and the suspect gave her leftover chicken from Big Bite eatery and drove her to a spot to sexually molest her.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the suspect is expected to be charged for defilement, rape and obtaining pecuniary advantage of a minor.

