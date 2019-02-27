“I’ve been married to a church elder for 13 years, have 6 children but none belongs to my husband” – Nurse confesses

According to a report by ghpage.com, the anonymous woman made the confession in a letter written to Etornam Sey of Ideal Home show on 3FM, in a bid to get help.

In the letter, the woman said she has been married for the past 13 years, but her husband has not been giving her attention.

She said her husband’s ‘irresponsibility’ compelled her to re-establish contact with her ex-boyfriend whit whom she has been having sex and having children as if they all belong to his legally married husband.

READ ALSO: “Resurrected man” arrested by police – His employer reveals

Her confusion now is that, while her husband has no knowledge about the situation, her ex-lover is putting pressure on her to meet with his children, so she is dreading an unbearable shame.

Read the full letter below:

“Dear Etornam, I have been married for 13years and I have 6 children (5 boys and 1 girl) but none of the children belongs to my husband. The truth is, I didn’t think things will go the way it did and I can explain.

I am a nurse, who earns less than 2,000 cedis a month. My husband is a civil engineer and earns enough to take care of me. However, after marriage, my husband changed; he changed completely. You ask him for money for upkeep and he nags continuously.

He spends so much time and money on his family but doesn’t want to give me that attention. He is either at church meetings or his family house and surprisingly that was not the case when we were dating. The first year of our marriage was turbulent and I felt short-changed, I had been deceived thinking I married a good man.

So I reconnected with my ex-boyfriend who is 10years older than me. He is also married with 3kids(all girls).

READ ALSO: Man rescued from aggressive woman who attempted to rape him (Video)

The truth is I just needed a companion, and he was there for me. One thing led to another and I got pregnant for him, we both agreed to keep the baby and pretend it’s for my husband. When I had my first child (a boy), both my husband and my ex were all excited however, my ex cared more.

He showered me with loads of love and attention, but my husband couldn’t be bothered. So I decided that I would rather have all my children fathered by my ex rather than my husband. And that is how come all six children belong to my ex. He is a businessman and loves the children. He makes me financially comfortable and has bought properties in the name of all 6 children as their inheritance.

My husband, on the other hand, has no clue what it means to take proper care of a family, so I have no regrets. My problem however is, the past three weeks, my ex, the father of the children, has been putting pressure on me to introduce him to the children. In fact, he is obsessed with the boys because he doesn’t have a son with his wife.

But the truth is, I wasn’t prepared for this. I don’t know how to manage the situation. My husband is an elder at church and his family loves the children so much. I’m not sure what to do or how to go about it. I have a feeling that my ex will soon be demanding legal rights to the children.

I feel this whole thing will come crashing on me anytime soon. Do I confess? Because that will cost me my marriage and my family and society will judge me. I’m just confused right now” … Anonymous”

What is your opinion? Is the woman justified to do what she has done due to the reasons she has given?