I’ve been to prison 4 times but can’t stop stealing - 30-year-old Ghanaian woman (video)

According to her, her father had children with six women and allegedly failed to take care of them, so she was forced to steal to fend for herself at an early age.

She recounted that the first time she went to prison was after stealing clothes which resulted in her being sentenced to prison for two years.

The remorseful mother of one added that after regaining her freedom from the prison, hardship pushed her back into her old ways.

She recounted to Crime Check TV GH that she stole five wigs from a shop and got jailed again for nine months.

Detailing the other instances of thievery that landed her in jail, the woman lamented how she has tried over the years to resist the temptation to steal but to no avail.