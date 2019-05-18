The reward from J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Limited will mostly go towards the education of Green and her two sons, eight-year-old Jevanie and two-year-old Joshua.

JWN said $1,000,000 is earmarked for that aspect, while $100,000 was provided in vouchers to purchase food and an additional $100,000 has been set aside for an entrepreneurial venture and a fridge, which she said is badly needed.

Additionally, JWN made representation on behalf of Green to Nestle, who will partner by providing one years’ supply of milk products to her two sons.

Green became famous for returning a bag full of $5000 and $1000 notes, which she found in an ATM at Central Police Station.

This Ackaisha did despite her dire circumstances, as she is without a job or any source of income, has two children and is burdened with many expenses, particularly relating to her children’s schooling.

An indication of her plight played out on the day she found the money, as Ackaisha’s mom said her daughter had asked her for $200.

She was presented with the $1.2-million reward and JWN’s corporate offices on Tuesday by Managing Director Jean-Philippe Beyer and Tanikie McClarthy Allen, Director of Public Affairs and Sustainability.

Since Green’s story became public the HEART Trust/NTA presented her with a gift certificate that will cover the cost of completing levels I and II at its Learning For Earning Activity Programme (LEAP) Centre.

The NCB Foundation, Bank of Jamaica, and KingAlarm Limited have also expressed an interest in assisting her, while other Jamaica Observer readers have pledged to help but said they wanted to do so without fanfare.

