Christians believe Christ will come again and that his coming will mark the end of the world.

The controversial Ghanaian preacher said Christ only told his 12 disciples that he will come for them and not all Christians as some pastors say.

According to him, what the founder of Christianity said was a "parable."

Speaking in Twi on his Soul TV, he said: "Christ was with his disciples and he told that he shall come back.

"Christ told only his 12 disciples that he come back. He did not tell anyone that he shall return to the world.

"Christians should listen well, Christ never promised any Christian that he will come back."

