JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires

The tragic incident happened Thursday, October 25 during what school authorities and police say started as a usual boyhood prank between two classmates.

14-year-old student of West Ridge Junior High School in Sekondi/Takoradi has been stabbed to death by his classmate.

The victim, a final Junior High School student, was said to be copying his notes while his mate now turned suspect, teased him.

According to the police, the victim who felt irritated over the persistent teasing by his colleague, then threw his hand to ward him off.

In the process, the pen he was copying his notes with, which was in his hand, pricked his teasing friend, who angrily retaliated by stabbing him in the chest with an implement suspected to be a compass.

The police said the victim who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital but died on Friday, October 26, which happens to be his 14th birthday.

When contacted, the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) Metropolitan Public Relations Officer, Kate A. Biney confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday during school break while the victim was copying his notes.

She said when the deceased felt irritated and warned his classmate to stop so he could finish copying the notes, he did not listen but continued, and when the mate threw his hand at him to stop him and got scratched, he rather took offence.

Mrs. Biney said after being stabbed, the victim in pain rushed to the office of the headteacher to report, but became unconscious and fell.

She said he was initially sent to the Essikado Government Hospital but later referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he died Friday morning.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Olivia Ewuraabena Adiku said the police are investigating the case.

She said the incident happened in the early hours of the day, but the school authorities reported it at about 6:00pm on Thursday.

She said since the case involved a teenager, it has been transferred to the domestic violence and victims support unit of the Ghana Police Service.

credit: citinewsroom

