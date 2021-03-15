Adomonline.com reported some close relations of the victim as saying that he found his friend’s ring lying on a table while they played a video game at Kasoa Iron City.

He got attracted to the shine from the silver ring, picked and wore it overnight, only to wake up with a swollen index finger.

Kasoa boy likely to lose finger after wearing friend's skawa ring; pastors & doctors can’t help

It is further reported that all efforts to remove the ring proved futile, as blacksmiths only succeeded in breaking off part of the ring.

It is said the family of the teenager has reached out to pastors and doctors, but they could not help as the owner of the said ring has reportedly said it was a spiritual one and so the deity behind it must be pacified or his ignorant friend will suffer the consequence of wearing the ring which is resistant to water.

Kasoa boy likely to lose finger after wearing friend's skawa ring; pastors & doctors can’t help

READ ALSO: "I'm now for Ghana; I don’t belong to any party" - Alban Bagbin reacts to betrayal accusations

In other news, a lady has left social media users in stitches after offering herself to not local men but those living abroad and want a wife.

According to the Nigerian lady, she simply wants any man once he lives in another country with a functioning economy.

She added that she is healthy and fertile with no generational disease to worry about, so any interested man should contact her for a relationship.

The fed-up lady identified on Twitter as @Buneta_x took to the platform to declare herself up for grabs, saying she doesn’t care too much about the location of the man once he lives outside Nigeria and the country’s economy is functioning well.

“If you live outside Nigeria (somewhere with a functioning economy) and you need a wife, I’m available. No generational disease and I’m fertile x,” @Buneta_x wrote.

Some Twitter users deemed her post as hilarious but some fellow ladies also took advantage of her bold move by offering themselves as ‘ready to mingle too’ in case she gets more applications than she can take.