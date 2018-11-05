Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution

news

There are atheist across the globe, some of whom do not want to have anything to do with the name, God. However, Kenyan atheists seem to be taking their atheism to a whole different level as they are reportedly piling pressure on the government to amend the constitution in order to eliminate the name of God from it completely.

The atheists, according to reports are calling for amendment of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya that will expunge any reference to God. They insist that a referendum must be held to amend the constitution before the 2022 General Elections.

Part of a statement apparently addressed to the government of Kenya reads: “We would like to make it clear to the public that we shall be pushing for the following amendments to the Constitution of Kenya 2010: First. That the preamble which states: We, the people of Kenya acknowledging the supremacy of the Almighty God of all creation: be expunged.”

READ ALSO: Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only married men

The unbelievers are specifically unhappy with the Article 170 on Kadhi Courts which they claim assumes wrongly that every Kenyan believes in a Supreme Being of God.

“We would like a Constitution that is truly secular. We would want equal treatment of all religions by the state. That the words so help me God be expunged from all the oaths of affirmation under the third schedule,” the statement stressed.