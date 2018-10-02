news

Move over French boys, the Ghana Jollof is here to reclaim the throne. The young CEO of Empire Domus, Kojo Jones, has set scorched the internet with just a single #kupechallenge video.

The perfect example of handsomeness with brains is exhibited in the terribly stunning young entrepreneur. And just like everyone else, he just couldn’t resist but join in the new challenge on the socials.

In the video which he posted on his Instagram page, he dazzles his viewers with striking facial expressions to rival that of the Greek god, Adonis. The businessman recently snatched up two honorary awards which are the Glitz Style Awards as Business Executive of the Year, 2018 and EMY Africa as a Young Achiever, 2018.

Mr Kojo Jones also sat in as a judge for the popular beauty pageant, Miss Malaika. I could definitely go on and on about the magnificent specimen of a man.

Ladies I present to you our very own Ghana King of the #kupechallenge and more.

WATCH THE RAW SAUCE VIDEO HERE: