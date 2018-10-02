Pulse.com.gh logo
Kojo Jones joins the #KupeChallenge


Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce

In the video which he posted on his Instagram page, Kojo Jones dazzles his viewers with striking facial expressions to rival that of the Greek god, Adonis.

Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce play

Kojo Jones

Move over French boys, the Ghana Jollof is here to reclaim the throne. The young CEO of Empire Domus, Kojo Jones, has set scorched the internet with just a single #kupechallenge video.

The perfect example of handsomeness with brains is exhibited in the terribly stunning young entrepreneur. And just like everyone else, he just couldn’t resist but join in the new challenge on the socials.

 

In the video which he posted on his Instagram page, he dazzles his viewers with striking facial expressions to rival that of the Greek god, Adonis. The businessman recently snatched up two honorary awards which are the Glitz Style Awards as Business Executive of the Year, 2018 and EMY Africa as a Young Achiever, 2018.

READ ALSO: Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French guys are taking accolades for

Mr Kojo Jones also sat in as a judge for the popular beauty pageant, Miss Malaika. I could definitely go on and on about the magnificent specimen of a man.

Ladies I present to you our very own Ghana King of the #kupechallenge and more.

WATCH THE RAW SAUCE VIDEO HERE:

 

