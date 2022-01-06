Daniel Odame was arrested following a report by a Presbyterian priest to the police that his son had been defiled.
Kumasi court remands 24-year-old man for allegedly defiling Presbyterian priest’s son
A Kumasi Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old man into police custody for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy.
He was arrested alongside another suspect Francis Arhin who was also allegedly caught sodomising a 17-year-old boy on December 26, 2021, with the aid of Daniel Odame.
According to a report by Citinewsroom.com, Daniel Odame has been charged with defilement and aiding and abetting of unnatural carnal knowledge while Francis Arhin was charged with having unnatural carnal knowledge with a 17-year-old.
The two suspects have pleaded not guilty to the various charges proffered against them.
