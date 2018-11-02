Lack of regular sex can make you lose your job – Therapist warns

news

For those who have been underestimating the relevance of sex to their day-to-day wellbeing, this is the time to have a rethink. Sex Therapist and Consultant Psychiatrist has warned you are likely to lose your job as a result of lack irregular sex.

Dr. Tomi Imarah who runs an online Mental Health Counselling Service, called “Dr Tomi’s Haven’’, issued this warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

She is reported as saying that sex is part of a balanced diet and it is essential for the health and wellbeing of every adult.

Dr Imarah is quoted as saying: “With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level.

“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energised, work brilliantly and get promoted.

“The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.

“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives.

“What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.

“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.

“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace.“

The sex therapist further explained that during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen are released to give relief to the body.

“These sex hormones leave behind some effects, such as improved mood, stress alleviation, immune boosting, relaxed feeling, positive energy, improved attention and concentration, and improved memory capacity.

“All these effects culminate in improved emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing; that is why people walk around with a spring in their steps.

“Apart from these biochemical effects of sex, stoking the intimacy flames with someone you love helps your relationship thrive better,“ Dr Imarah said.