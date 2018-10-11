Pulse.com.gh logo
“Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress


Maryam Charles says when men get to the apex of their erection where most of them lose their sense of rational thinking that is the time their women must exploit them to get all the monies they want.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Actress, Maryam Charles has urged women to make use of their men’s manhood to make money, saying the only advantage women have over miserly men is their feminine power.

Maryam says when men get to the apex of their erection where most of them lose their sense of rational thinking that is the time their women must exploit them to get all the monies they want.

Resorting to her IG page, @maryamcharles she wrote:

“Ladies need to start facing the reality that we all like (in fact love) to receive credit alerts from our banks or some cash for anything. Who doesn’t like the feelings that comes with credit alert?

“If you know your man is the not so giving type of man, the only advantage you have over him is your feminine power, make sure ‘konji’ has descended heavily on him to the point that he cannot think with his brain, but to follow the instructions of his prick… however, who controls this prick? YOU!

“Make sure you control the prick to bring out some cool cash from his pocket… tease him seductively, act like you’re almost on cloud 9, in fact, moan out of ecstasy to drive him crazier… when the process is on, do not allow him get under your pant yet so he can dance to your tune.

“Table your needs while he’s anticipating the real play of sekx, pretend to be suddenly sad remembering you need the stuffs listed and watch how he’ll horridly tell you where he keeps his money in the house to go get any amount you need or he’ll pick up his phone to transfer all the money in his account to yours.

“Make sure you don’t fall for any “baby I’ll make the transfer when we’re done, let’s get this over with first” story, else, you’re on your own ooo. Who no like money?”

