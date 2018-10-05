Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant food in 2 consecutive days


The woman, known only as ‘Ni’ allegedly found the first sanitary pad while enjoying a hotpot at a restaurant chain called Haidilao, last Friday.

Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days play

Police in China are investigating the truth or otherwise of claims by a woman in the country’s Shenzen metropolis that she found sanitary pads in hotpot she had bought from two separate restaurants in two consecutive days.

According to odditycentral.com, the woman, known only as ‘Ni’ allegedly found the first sanitary pad while enjoying a hotpot at a restaurant chain called Haidilao, last Friday.

‘Ni’ drew the attention of some of the restaurant staff and requested to meet their manager.

Upon inspection, the manager said the foreign material found in the food could be a piece of paper wrapping on the meat, but the woman wouldn’t have any of his explanation.

She demanded a 1 million yuan compensation from the restaurant, but the manager refused to pay her. She then reduced it to 500,000 yuan, ostensibly to get something at least in damage for her supposed discovery, but the restaurant still declined to pay her.

Reports say ‘Ni’ left returned the next day with a friend to the Haidilao restaurant and started damaging the furniture until police were invited to the scene.

In order to put the matter to rest, the restaurant decided to refund her 800 yuan she had paid for the food purchased.

Now, what has triggered the police investigation is the fact that just the next day, police again received a call from another restaurant that a woman who had come to eat in their place claimed to have found sanitary pads in the food for which she was making a huge demand.

Interestingly, when the law enforcement officers got to the scene it was this same ‘Ni’ making the same claim at a different place.

Having realised her credibility was on the verge of damage, she said “I do not want any big compensation, I only want the truth.”

For now, it is not clear how the alleged sanitary pads made their way into the woman's food at separate restaurants in two consecutive days. Maybe police investigations will reveal that.

 

