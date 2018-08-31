Pulse.com.gh logo
Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains severe injuries


The lady identified on twitter as Esther said she was left with no option than to risk her life and jump out of the car as the suspected killers whose Taxi she had ignorantly boarded diverted to a different root.

A lady who claimed to have escaped from suspected ritual killers by jumping out of their moving car has shared her story on social media with photos of the severe injuries she sustained as a result.

She said it only dawned on her that she might have been in danger when she enquire why the two men in the car diverted to a different root, and the driver answered, “Because I choose to”.

Read her story below:

Graphic photos below:

