Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day


Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day

The lady identified as Sasha revealed her ordeal in a mail sent to The Shade Room, saying her 10 years relationship with her now ex-partner ended in just 10 minutes.

A beautiful lady feels fooled after she was made to waste an unquantified money on organising a wedding, only for the supposed groom to fail to show up on the day of the wedding.

She is reported to have said she was the one spending almost all the monies on the planning and incurring almost every expenditure willingly, but the groom-to-be did not take any of that into consideration. He boycotted the wedding without any apparent reason.

See her email sent to The Shade Room below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

